Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

