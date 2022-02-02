Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

NYSE IMAX opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.60.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

