Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 54.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 74.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $102.12 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

