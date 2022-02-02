AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.85 and last traded at $37.85. 209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.