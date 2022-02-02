Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Update

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the December 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 547.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEDFF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Aedifica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS AEDFF opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.00. Aedifica has a 12 month low of $121.35 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

