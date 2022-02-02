Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.97

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 67434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several research analysts have commented on AEG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Aegon by 129.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 63,396 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aegon by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aegon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

