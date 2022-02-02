AerCap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AerCap from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

AerCap stock opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.31. AerCap has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AerCap by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

