Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107,620 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $30,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.42 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

