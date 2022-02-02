Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 263,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of CRVS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,128. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). As a group, analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

