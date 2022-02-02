Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Aclaris Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.6% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. 3,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,948. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.