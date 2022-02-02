Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.02. 224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,411. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.81. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHVN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

