Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 101,013 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 404.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,013 shares during the quarter. SpringWorks Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.0% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

SWTX stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.80. 1,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,297. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

