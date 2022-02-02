Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 200,000 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HARP. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,505. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

