AGNC Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 13,240 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 8,558 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,896,000 after purchasing an additional 361,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,429,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,273,000 after purchasing an additional 176,639 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.