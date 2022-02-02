Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) Short Interest Up 57.6% in January

Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agrico Acquisition by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $11,978,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,002,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,633,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RICO opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Agrico Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

