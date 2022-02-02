Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $792,459,000 after acquiring an additional 236,923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,884,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,413,000 after purchasing an additional 91,703 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of ALK opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

