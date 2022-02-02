Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.26-8.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.37.

ARE opened at $195.28 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day moving average of $204.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

