Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 14.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,089. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.