Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ST opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

