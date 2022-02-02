Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avista were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avista by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Avista by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

