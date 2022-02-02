Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.42 Million Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of USANA Health Sciences worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $58,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,524 shares of company stock valued at $769,055. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.50 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

