Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 27,853 Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GES. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

GES stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

