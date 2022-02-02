Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.