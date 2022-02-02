Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $543,000 Stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LG Display were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 251.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1,005.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 220,198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3,313.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 185,508 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 155.7% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 181,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 110,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3,045.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 109,663 shares in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.09. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LG Display Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

