Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,375,000 after buying an additional 150,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after purchasing an additional 133,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 126,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,973 shares of company stock valued at $19,570,915. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSTK opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.05 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

