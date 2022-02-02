Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Acushnet by 20.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Acushnet by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,677,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

