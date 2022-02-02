Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 712 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,832. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

NYSE:AOS opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

