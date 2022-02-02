Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($302.25) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($292.13) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($276.40) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €281.00 ($315.73) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €242.23 ($272.17).

FRA ALV opened at €227.15 ($255.22) on Tuesday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a one year high of €206.80 ($232.36). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €211.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €203.90.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

