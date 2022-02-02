Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for 16.4% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. owned 0.95% of Ally Financial worth $168,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

