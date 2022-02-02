Alpaca Finance Market Capitalization Hits $49.82 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $49.82 million and $7.23 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.70 or 0.07254984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,853.20 or 0.99813116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

