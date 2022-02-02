Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 2.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) shares were down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.52 and last traded at $62.84. Approximately 6,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 328,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.62.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77.
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $135,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.