Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 2.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) shares were down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.52 and last traded at $62.84. Approximately 6,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 328,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. The business had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $135,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

