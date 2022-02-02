Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

APT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. 129,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,887. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -1.31.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $52,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

