Alpha Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALSAU) Short Interest Down 18.2% in January

Alpha Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALSAU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ALSAU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.