Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $3,230.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,256.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,945 shares of company stock valued at $409,114,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $173.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,931.31. The company had a trading volume of 99,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,232. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,914.49 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,829.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,828.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

