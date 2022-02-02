Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,510.00 at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,345.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,752.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,823.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2,812.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,906.37 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 294.7% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 47,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

