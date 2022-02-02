Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Truist Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst A. Hau expects that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $222.44 million, a P/E ratio of 115.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 161,050 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 635.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

