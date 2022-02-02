alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALSRF shares. UBS Group lowered alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:ALSRF opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

