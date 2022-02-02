AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Update

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $97.65 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.71% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

