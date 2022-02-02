American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480,629 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.84% of American Assets Trust worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AAT opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

Several research firms have commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.62 per share, for a total transaction of $712,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

