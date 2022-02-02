American Century Companies Inc. Buys 653 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 18.2% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,661 shares of company stock worth $25,555,795 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $198.24 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.10 and its 200 day moving average is $273.07.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

