American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of CONSOL Energy worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $825.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.58.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $149.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

