American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 23.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 272,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after buying an additional 177,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.