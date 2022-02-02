American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 426,281 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $134.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average of $129.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

