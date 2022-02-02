American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,401,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shares of WEC opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

