American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,969 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 2.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of American Tower worth $144,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

NYSE:AMT opened at $252.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.