America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “
Shares of CRMT opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $88.93 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $628.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
