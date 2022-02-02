America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Shares of CRMT opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $88.93 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $628.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

