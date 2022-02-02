Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABCB opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.59 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

