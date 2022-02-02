Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 19,947 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of XOM opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $81.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,771,158 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

