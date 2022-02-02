Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 420.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,525 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,409,000 after purchasing an additional 425,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,211,000 after acquiring an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,537,000 after buying an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 386,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,530,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,942,000 after purchasing an additional 66,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.81 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

