Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.35.

Shares of CAT opened at $205.35 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.64 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.91 and a 200-day moving average of $206.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

